Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Short Interest Update

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,790,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 108,650,000 shares. Currently, 28.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

M stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,832,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,419,775. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

