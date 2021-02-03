Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.50

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$4.09, with a volume of 22556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$239.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799998 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MPC)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

