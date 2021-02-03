Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.45 and last traded at $93.82. Approximately 329,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 248,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.75.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $26,624,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

