Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS stock opened at $170.12 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.