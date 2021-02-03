MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$24.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$707,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at C$5,447,410.40. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$119,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,634,749.80. Insiders have sold 83,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,423 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$24.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.56. The company has a current ratio of 232.23, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$5.33 and a 12 month high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.1903854 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

