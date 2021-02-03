Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.0275 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 104.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.1%.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.