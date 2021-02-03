Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Magellan Midstream Partners updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-0.75 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.55-3.55 EPS.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $41.05. 13,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,835. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.37.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

