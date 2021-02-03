Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.31

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.31 and traded as high as $16.20. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 91,638 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGIC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $793.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 81.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

