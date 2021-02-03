MahaDAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.05 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO token can now be purchased for $11.40 or 0.00031155 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00138675 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065585 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00245250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036289 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,999,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,746 tokens. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com.

