Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Mammoth Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Mammoth Resources from C$0.31 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Mammoth Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43.

In other Mammoth Resources news, Director Thomas Atkins sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,306.24.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile (CVE:MTH)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.