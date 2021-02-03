Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.41. 1,165,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.69. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $132.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

