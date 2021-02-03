Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $150.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Manhattan Associates traded as high as $131.95 and last traded at $128.41, with a volume of 8312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.61.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

