Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 187,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,463 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manitex International alerts:

MNTX stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. Manitex International has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $6.47.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Manitex International will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.