ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup updated its Q1 guidance to $0.64 to $0.72 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.64-0.72 EPS.

Shares of MAN traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.45. 4,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,859. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.91.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

