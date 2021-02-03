ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.64-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.64 to $0.72 EPS.

MAN traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,859. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.91.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

