Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

