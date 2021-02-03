Mark Pettie Sells 2,000 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after buying an additional 135,695 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after buying an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 141,172 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 204,151 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

