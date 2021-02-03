Mark Stolper Purchases 16,667 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Director Mark Stolper purchased 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.21.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

SRGA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 609.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 733,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 629,928 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at $338,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

