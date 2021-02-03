Markel (NYSE:MKL) Announces Earnings Results

Markel (NYSE:MKL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75), Fidelity Earnings reports. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

NYSE MKL traded up $20.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,029.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,006.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,013.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,116.60.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

