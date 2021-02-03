MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 98.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $59,167,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKTX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $16.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $564.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,809. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $548.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,439.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,915,683. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

