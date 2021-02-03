Marlin Price Tops $0.0684 on Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Marlin has a market cap of $29.41 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. One Marlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00056141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00065496 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00237579 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00039933 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol.

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

