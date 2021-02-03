Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.93. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 3,456 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $280.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 20.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

