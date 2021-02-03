Marscoin Hits Market Cap of $1.99 Million (MARS)

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Marscoin has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $1,925.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Marscoin has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025528 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 234.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Marscoin Coin Profile

Marscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

Buying and Selling Marscoin

Marscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

