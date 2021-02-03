Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,900 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $294.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.22. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $319.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.52.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

