Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $11.97 on Wednesday, hitting $138.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,958,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.42. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.15.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

