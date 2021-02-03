Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $11.97 on Wednesday, reaching $138.12. 8,959,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,030. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.41, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.42.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

