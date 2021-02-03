Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Materialise stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -862.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

