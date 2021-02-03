Matic Network Price Tops $0.0431 on Top Exchanges (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Matic Network has a total market cap of $210.18 million and $39.34 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matic Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.53 or 0.00907968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00046219 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.54 or 0.04673990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019930 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,877,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

