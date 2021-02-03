Matthews International Co. (MATW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Matthews International has increased its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of MATW opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MATW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

