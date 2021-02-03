Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 698,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Matthews International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Matthews International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 9.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MATW. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

