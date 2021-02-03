Maurice James Malcolm Groat Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) Stock

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) insider Maurice James Malcolm Groat acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Shares of GST stock opened at GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. GSTechnologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.55 ($0.02). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Get GSTechnologies alerts:

GSTechnologies Company Profile

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.