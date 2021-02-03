Maximus (MMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MMS opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.03. Maximus has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

