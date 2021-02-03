McBride plc (MCB.L) (LON:MCB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.42

McBride plc (MCB.L) (LON:MCB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.42 and traded as high as $82.00. McBride plc (MCB.L) shares last traded at $81.60, with a volume of 306,400 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £145.98 million and a P/E ratio of 22.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About McBride plc (MCB.L) (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

