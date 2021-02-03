McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 420 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.39. 45,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,350. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

