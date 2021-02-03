McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 473 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Best Buy by 2,664.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 300,098 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $110.50. The company had a trading volume of 49,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,467. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

