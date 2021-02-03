McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ RVMD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $227,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.