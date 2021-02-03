McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,470. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.