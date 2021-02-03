McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,646 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,569,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,434,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,898,000 after acquiring an additional 87,602 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 928,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 75,516 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.35. 3,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

