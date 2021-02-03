McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,732. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $237.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.63.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

