McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.8% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. 62,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,845. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $63.28.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.