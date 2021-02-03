McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.36. 133,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,461,330. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $264.94.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

