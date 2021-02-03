McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) vs. PROG (NYSE:PRG) Financial Comparison

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

PROG has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McGrath RentCorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PROG and McGrath RentCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 0 6 0 3.00 McGrath RentCorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

PROG currently has a consensus price target of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.38%. McGrath RentCorp has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Given McGrath RentCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe McGrath RentCorp is more favorable than PROG.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROG and McGrath RentCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.86 $31.47 million $3.89 12.87 McGrath RentCorp $570.23 million 3.10 $96.81 million $3.93 18.67

McGrath RentCorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROG. PROG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McGrath RentCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PROG pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. McGrath RentCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PROG pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McGrath RentCorp pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and McGrath RentCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% McGrath RentCorp 17.03% 15.09% 7.43%

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 01, 2020, the company provided lease-purchase solutions through approximately 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. It also provides communications test equipment, including network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

