McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $65,016,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after acquiring an additional 291,140 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $28,502,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.76. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.50. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

