McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCK opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get McKesson alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.07.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.