McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $210.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $180.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.76. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $3,156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in McKesson by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in McKesson by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

