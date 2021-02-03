McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $231.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.07.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average of $163.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

