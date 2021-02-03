McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.95-17.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.43. McKesson also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 16.95-17.25 EPS.

McKesson stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.81. 9,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average is $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.57.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

