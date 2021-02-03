MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, RTT News reports. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.15 EPS and its FY guidance to $1.95-2.15 EPS.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 1,224,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

