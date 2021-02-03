Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

