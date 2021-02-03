Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,602,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,087. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average is $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

